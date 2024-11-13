McBride (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride is dealing with left knee inflammation, though he will play through it and seemingly shoulder his normal workload off the bench in the club's first NBA Cup matchup. The 24-year-old has been the Knicks' top option off the bench through nine regular-season outings, during which he has averaged 11.2 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.0 percent across 26.8 minutes per game.