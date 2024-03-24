McBride finished with 26 points (9-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 48 minutes during Saturday's 105-93 victory over the Nets.

Making his third straight start as part of a small-ball Knicks lineup while OG Anunoby (elbow) has been out of commission again, McBride produced his second-best scoring effort of the season -- with the best being 29 points against the Warriors on Monday in his first start. The third-year guard has seen a massive workload in his rare starts this season, and as a result he has averaged 18.4 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 threes, 3.1 boards and 1.3 steals in 43.0 minutes when he's been in the starting five.