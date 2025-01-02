McBride (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

The 24-year-old guard was slated to start in place of the injured Jalen Brunson (calf) in Wednesday's win over Utah, though he tweaked his hamstring during warmups and was later ruled out. With McBride and Brunson both questionable for Friday's contest, Cameron Payne and Tyler Kolek could be in line for increased roles.