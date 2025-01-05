McBride (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic.
McBride is in jeopardy of missing his fourth consecutive contest due to a strained left hamstring. If the 24-year-old is sidelined against Orlando, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are candidates for a bump in playing time.
More News
-
Knicks' Miles McBride: Won't play against Chicago•
-
Knicks' Miles McBride: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Knicks' Miles McBride: Sits out Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Miles McBride: Iffy for Friday vs. OKC•
-
Knicks' Miles McBride: Ends up sitting out Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Miles McBride: Working through hamstring injury•