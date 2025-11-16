McBride (personal) is questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.

Jalen Brunson (ankle) is out again for New York, so McBride's status is worth monitoring closely with the team so shorthanded in the backcourt. McBride drew the start in Friday's win over the Heat, finishing with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 30 minutes. If he can't go, the Knicks will likely rely heavily on Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson.