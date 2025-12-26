Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Knicks' Miles McBride: Iffy for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
McBride (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
McBride is looking to end a seven-game absence with a sprained left ankle. Fewer minutes will be available for Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson if McBride returns, even with Josh Hart (ankle) sidelined Saturday.