McBride accumulated 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Monday's 139-125 victory over the Raptors.
McBride's production has been all over the place in December, but he's seen at least 20 minutes in nine of his last 10 contests. During that span, he's produced averages of 9.9 points, 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes.
