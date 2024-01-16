McBride chipped in 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 98-94 loss to Orlando.

Making his second straight start with Jalen Brunson (calf) unavailable, McBride led the Knicks in scoring while setting a new career single-game high, topping the 19 points he produced Saturday in his first start. The third-year guard was already seeing an elevated role in the wake of the Immanuel Quickley trade, and over the last seven games he's gone an eye-popping 19-for-38 from three-point range, a performance that should keep him in a prominent spot in the backcourt rotation even after Brunson gets healthy.