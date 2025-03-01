McBride registered 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win over the Grizzlies.

McBride led the club's bench in points, marking his second-highest scoring outing since Dec. 5. Additionally, the fourth-year guard sank at least three triples for the 12th time through 49 regular-season appearances. The 23-year-old is on pace to average a career-high 9.2 points per game this season, though he has shot only 42.4 percent from the field.