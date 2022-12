McBride tallied 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 141-100 win over the Skyhawks.

McBride concluded his one-game stint in the G League with an efficient scoring outing to propel Westchester to a 41-point win. McBride will rejoin the New York Knicks and try to find a more permanent spot in their rotation.