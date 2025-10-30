McBride (personal) is likely to play in Friday's game against the Bulls, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

After being away from the Knicks for their last two games, McBride has rejoined the team in Chicago and is expected to be available Friday. The combo guard will likely help fill out the reserve minutes alongside Jordan Clarkson in the backcourt behind Jalen Brunson, which could hurt the fantasy upside of Landry Shamet.