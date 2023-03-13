McBride had eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 17 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 victory over the Lakers.

The 2021 second-round pick was called up from the G League at the beginning of the month, and although his usually deadly three-point stroke hasn't shown up since rejoining the parent team, he's been pretty efficient in limited action. McBride will have trouble seeing more time due to the crowded depth chart, and a demotion back to the G League could happen at any moment.