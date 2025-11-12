McBride finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 133-120 win over the Grizzlies.

McBride has seen his role decrease considerably in the past few games, averaging 6.5 points in 16.8 minutes in his last four games after averaging 10.3 points through 27.5 minutes in his first four. It is likely that the return of Mitchell Robinson shook up the rotation to take away some minutes from McBride, but regardless, he has been a contributing factor off the bench for New York and will continue to back up Jalen Brunson.