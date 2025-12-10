Head coach Mike Brown told reporters Tuesday that McBride is undergoing further tests on his injured ankle, but Stefan Bondy of The New York Post relays that McBride may have suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Knicks' win over the Magic on Sunday.

McBride was already diagnosed with an ankle sprain and ruled out for Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal match against the Raptors, but the injury may be more severe than initially thought. If further tests reveal a high-ankle sprain, that would likely make McBride week-to-week, which would open the door for Jordan Clarkson to take on an expanded role in the Knicks' rotation.