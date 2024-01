McBride won't start Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

With Jalen Brunson (calf) sidelined, McBride drew back-to-back starts, but the former has been cleared to play, sending the latter back to a bench role. However, McBride should still operate as the primary backup to Brunson. Over his last eight appearances off the bench, McBride has averaged 7.0 points on 41.5 percent shooting in 13.4 minutes per game.