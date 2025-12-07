McBride's X-rays on his left ankle came back negative, and he'll undergo an MRI on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

McBride sustained the left ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 106-100 win over the Magic and was unable to return. With an MRI on tap, the Knicks are expected to provide an update on the 25-year-old guard's status by Monday night. If he's unable to play in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Raptors, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek are candidates for increased minutes.