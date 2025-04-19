McBride is not in the Knicks' starting lineup for Game 1 against the Pistons on Saturday, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

With several Knicks starters resting, McBride got the start in the regular-season finale against the Knicks and finished with 17 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes. He'll come off the bench Saturday and should have a prominent role in the rotation after averaging 24.9 minutes per game during the regular season.