Knicks' Miles McBride: Out again for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
McBride (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Lakers.
McBride will be sidelined for a third straight game due to his left ankle issue. His next chance to play comes Tuesday against the Wizards. In the meantime, Tyler Kolek and Landry Shamet will likely pick up more run in the backcourt.