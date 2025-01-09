McBride (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

It'll be a fifth straight absence with a hamstring injury for McBride, who'll next look to suit up in Friday's showdown with the Thunder. In his absence, the Knicks should rely heavily on Jalen Brunson from the first unit and Cameron Payne should act as the top backup point guard Wednesday.