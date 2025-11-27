McBride posted 19 points (6-8 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three rebounds and two steals over 39 minutes during the Knicks' 129-101 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

McBride was on fire from beyond the arc during Wednesday's blowout win and finished second on the Knicks in scoring behind Jalen Brunson (33). McBride has stared in each of the Knicks' last two games, and he should remain in the starting lineup for as long as Landry Shamet (shoulder) is sidelined. McBride has averaged 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 31.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.