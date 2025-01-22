McBride closed with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 99-95 win over the Nets.

Coach Tom Thibodeau continues to rely heavily on his starters, and McBride has found minutes hard to come by recently. Over his last five outings, McBride averaged just 19.3 minutes with 7.2 points, 1.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.