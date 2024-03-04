McBride racked up 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), one rebound and five assists over 47 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 victory over Cleveland.

McBride was forced to enter the game in the early stages of the first quarter once Jalen Brunson (knee) got injured, and he played the rest of the way since the Knicks didn't have another natural point guard on their in-game roster. McBride might move to a temporary starting role if Brunson is forced to miss time, and if that's the case, expect his fantasy value to experience a considerable uptick. He's averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game when deployed in a starting role this season.