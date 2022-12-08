McBride recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-89 victory over the Hawks.

McBride was a beneficiary of Wednesday's blowout win as he played 19 of his season-high 27 minutes in the second half, including the entire fourth quarter. Before this game, he had not played more than 16 minutes in any game this year. The 22-year-old is averaging just 1.8 points in 8.4 minutes per game and has made only 31.3 percent of his shot attempts so far this season.