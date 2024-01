McBride racked up 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one assist and one steal over 15 minutes during Monday's 113-92 victory over the Hornets.

Minutes won't be easy to come by behind Jalen Brunson, but McBride has made the most of his limited action. Over the past five games, McBride has shot 51.7 percent from the field with averages of 8.8 points, 1.0 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 14.2 minutes.