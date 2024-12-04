McBride finished with 18 points (5-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 121-106 win over Orlando.

Since his dud against the Mavericks on Nov. 27, McBride is suddenly on a heater off the bench. In his last three appearances, the guard has produced averages of 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.3 three-pointers, good for eighth-round value in nine-category formats during that stretch.