McBride (hamstring) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

McBride returned Friday from a five-game absence due to a strained left hamstring, and he finished with seven points, five rebounds and five assists over 20 minutes in a 126-101 loss to the Thunder. Unless he suffers a setback, the fourth-year guard out of West Virginia should be able to play in Sunday's afternoon matinee.