McBride posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 win over Denver.

It was a decent showing from New York's bench by McBride, who recorded his third double-digit scoring effort out of 10 appearances in January. The 24-year-old combo guard has averaged 9.0 points, 2.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes over his last seven outings, and McBride's fantasy ceiling will remain capped while Jalen Brunson is healthy for the Knicks.