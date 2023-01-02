McBride amassed three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) across 18 minutes during Monday's 102-83 victory over the Suns.
McBride returned to the second unit Monday for New York with the return of Jalen Brunson (hip), finishing with a quiet performance while leading all Knicks bench players in minutes played. McBride averaged 7.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists his previous two games as a starter.
