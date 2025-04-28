McBride recorded five points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 19 minutes during Sunday's 94-93 victory over the Pistons in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jalen Brunson briefly left the game in the third quarter after aggravating his troublesome right ankle injury that caused him to miss 15 games towards the end of the regular season, but he did return in the fourth quarter and looked really strong. Still, it will be worth monitoring his status in case any swelling shows up. McBride has played a minimal role in the postseason so far with 4.0 points, 1.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes across four contests.