McBride ended Thursday's 118-116 win over the Pistons in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound over nine minutes.

McBride was inefficient during his limited playing time, receiving single-digit minutes after totaling 28 minutes across the first two games of the first round. The 24-year-old is averaging 3.7 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds across only 12.3 minutes per game during the first round. He's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field in that three-game span.