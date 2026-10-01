McBride once again expressed his desire to remain in New York moving ahead, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

McBride is entering the final season of a three-year, $13 million contract. While the 25-year-old stated Wednesday that he would like to end his career with the organization, that may not be possible, considering Knicks' owner James Dolan is not willing to go into the second apron. McBride has appeared in 277 regular-season games since being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, averaging 7.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 18.5 minutes per contest. The front office has some work to do and might need to get creative in order to keep McBride on the roster beyond the 2026-27 campaign. There's also a chance he will be traded during the season, though that will depend on how much the front office is willing to take back in a deal.