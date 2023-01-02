McBride will not start Monday's game against Phoenix.
McBride saw two starts across Jalen Brunson's (hip) three-game absence but will return to the bench Monday with Brunson back in action. Prior to this stretch, McBride averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 assists in 15.3 minutes per game in the month of December.
