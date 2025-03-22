McBride (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
McBride will miss Saturday's game for the Knicks, so Cameron Payne will start in his place. Due to the absence of McBride and Jalen Brunson (ankle), New York may also give more minutes to Tyler Kolek and Delon Wright.
