McBride (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

McBride will miss his first game of the season due to personal reasons. The energetic guard came off the bench in the opener before drawing a start Friday, and with him out, Josh Hart (back) is a likely candidate to replace him in the starting five. McBride's next opportunity to play comes Tuesday against the Bucks.