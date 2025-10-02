McBride racked up 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 21 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 exhibition win over the 76ers.

McBride made his presence felt in his team's preseason opener, leading the way off the bench. He was one of three players to crack double digits in the scoring column while also filling up the stat sheet, highlighted by a game-high total in the steals department.