McBride recorded 15 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 win over the Cavaliers.

The 25-year-old brought a spark off the bench Wednesday, matching OG Anunoby with a team-high four three-pointers and converting them at an impressive clip. McBride has established himself as one of the Knicks' key contributors, providing scoring, spacing and relentless defense. With Josh Hart (back) and Mitchell Robinson (rest) sidelined, coach Mike Brown turned to Ariel Hukporti in the starting lineup, but McBride could find himself earning more starts as the season progresses.