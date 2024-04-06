McBride closed Friday's 108-100 loss to Chicago with 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes.

McBride moved to a bench role with OG Anunoby (elbow) returning to the starting lineup, but he still enjoyed extended minutes and a solid stat line, particularly in the scoring column. McBride has been a solid contributor for the Knicks in recent weeks, averaging 18.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.