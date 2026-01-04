McBride chipped in 20 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 130-119 loss to the 76ers.

McBride shifted back to a bench role after a spot start Friday and delivered a highly efficient outing, reaching the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season. He's now scored in double figures in four straight games since returning from an eight-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, including two 20-plus-point efforts. Even with the Knicks' improved depth this season, McBride remains a key role player thanks to his microwave scoring ability and defensive intensity.