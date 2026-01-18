McBride closed with 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 loss to the Suns.

After coughing up three turnovers his last time out, McBride did a much better job of taking care of the rock in this one, dishing out five dimes without committing a single turnover. He's been hot over the past two with Jalen Brunson (ankle) unavailable, posting averages of 24.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.5 triples per contest. If Brunson can't give it a go Monday versus the Mavericks, McBride will make for a quality streaming option.