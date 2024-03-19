McBride posted 29 points (9-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 47 minutes during Monday's 119-112 victory over the Warriors.

McBride will be a fixture in the starting lineup over the next couple of games. OG Anunoby (ebow) returned from injury last week but will miss multiple games after aggravating the injury against Sacramento, and the absence leaves the door wide open for McBride to make an impact. His total against the Warriors marked his best performance of the season by a wide margin. Anunoby offers much-needed size and aggressiveness to the first unit and will limit the 6-1 guard's usage in the future, but a run of good results could shuffle the depth chart, making McBride the clear favorite over Alec Burks and Shake Milton in the second unit.