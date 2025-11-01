McBride closed with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 135-125 loss to Chicago.

McBride returned after missing the previous two games due to personal issues. While the production was nothing to write home about, the fact that he played 29 minutes despite coming off the bench was a real positive. Both Landry Shamet and Josh Hart played just 15 minutes, indicating that McBride could very well be positioned to serve as the team's sixth man, at least for the foreseeable future.