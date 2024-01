McBride chipped in five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist in 18 minutes during Saturday's 140-126 loss to the Pacers.

The Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto in exchange for O.G. Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn on Saturday, and they signed McBride to a three-year, $13 million extension later that night. McBride will compete with Flynn for backup point guard duties going forward, but McBridge has the edge for now with Flynn battling an ankle sprain.