McBride closed Saturday's 106-94 victory over Memphis with 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes.

McBride started for the first time this season and didn't disappoint, as he notched his best scoring mark of the campaign while also posting season-best outputs in rebounds and assists, tying his previous campaign-best mark in that category. McBride might remain in the starting unit if Jalen Brunson (calf) is unavailable to play against the Magic on Monday.