McBride recorded 25 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and four rebounds over 39 minutes during Monday's 115-113 loss to the Heat.

McBride was listed as questionable ahead of this game and not only suited up -- he was one of the Knicks' highest-scoring players while making his third start of the season in place of Jalen Brunson (ankle). McBride should experience a sizable uptick in his fantasy value as long as he remains in a starting role. Even though he's not expected to hover around the 20-point mark on a regular basis, he's a player worth targeting in the unlikely event that he remains available in your league. This 25-point output was McBride's best scoring mark of the campaign.