McBride ended with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one steal over 14 minutes during Sunday's 116-95 loss to Phoenix.

McBride entered with 1:54 left in the third quarter and played the rest of the game for New York. It was his first time playing more than six minutes in a contest and just the second time in six games played that he's scored a point. The 22-year-old averaged 9.3 minutes per game and appeared in 40 contests for the Knicks last year but is averaging just 4.5 minutes per game in his sophomore season.