McBride recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 112-84 victory over the Trail Blazers.

McBride carved out a top backup spot after the Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors in exchange for OG Anunoby. McBride has played double-digit minutes in five of the last six games, averaging 7.3 points and 1.7 assists during that stretch. However, his season-high 22 minutes versus the Trail Blazers was likely due to the blowout nature of Tuesday's contest. While McBride is playing more, he's not expected to see over 20 minutes consistently.