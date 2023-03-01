The Knicks assigned McBride to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, but he'll be recalled ahead of New York's game against the Nets later in the day, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

The second-year guard out of West Virginia hasn't been a regular part of the NBA rotation of late, so he'll get an opportunity to play some extended minutes with Westchester, who hosts the Delaware Blue Coats at 11 a.m. ET. He'll then have a few hours to rest up before the Knicks host the Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET, but McBride is still unlikely to see the court outside of a garbage-time scenario.