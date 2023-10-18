McBride posted 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-110 preseason loss to Boston.

McBride got the starting nod due to regular Knicks starters resting in Tuesday's preseason game, leading all players in the contest in steals while leading the team in assists and finishing second on the team in scoring against the Celtics. McBride tied a preseason-high in scoring while setting new preseason-best marks in assists and steals in the loss. Over three preseason contests, McBride has averaged 9.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.