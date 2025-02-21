McBride provided 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals across 42 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 overtime win over the Bulls.

McBride got his first start of the season Thursday due to the absence of Josh Hart (knee), and he was excellent on both ends of the court. The 23-point output was a new season-high mark, while he also recorded at least three tallies in each of the five major categories. McBride should remain in a starting role going forward until Hart is ready to return, although the former's status for Friday's game against the Cavaliers remains up in the air.