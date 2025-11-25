McBride is in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with Brooklyn, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

McBride is getting the start with both OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Landry Shamet (shoulder) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns. Over three starts this season, McBride has registerd averages of 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 triples per contest.